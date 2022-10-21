Code of Honor
Finance is broken but DeFi isn't the solution
Fixing corrupt central banks with blockchain is like trying to fix the loneliness epidemic with Omegle.
Noah
24 hr ago
Securing a Github repo is a ton of work.
A hacker's quest to have a ridiculously hardened Github org
Noah
Oct 21
Coding on a programmable calculator in prison (aka prison game boy story!)
Hacking behind bars.
Noah
Oct 21
3
Learn enough C to survive
If you play around with your computer long enough, you will inevitably encounter C. Maybe you use dwm and need to write your config file…in C. Or you…
Noah
Oct 17
6
Escaping user input is ridonkulously hard
Sanitization should happen at the framework level, not the application level. But even that's not easy.
Noah
Oct 16
2
Code of Honor - Software systems from Hammurabi to Marlinspike
This is Code of Honor, a newsletter about a computer programmer's struggle towards transcendence. I mix the ancient and the hypermodern to find truth…
Noah
Oct 16
2
