This is Code of Honor, a newsletter about a computer programmer's struggle towards transcendence. I mix the ancient and the hypermodern to find truth atop anachronism.

Whether it’s cybercrime through the lens of feudal warfare, or imagining a world in which the global internet collapses into regional intranets, if it slips past the limits of mainstream imaginability, we want to imagine it.

I hope to inspire glimpses of a post-internet world to view myself objectively, hobbling along roads that will one day be ruins, seeing myself as they will see who I was. Ultimately, I wish to deepen my perspective to strengthen myself as a man, and broaden my capacity to build power to care for my beautiful wife and adorable babies.