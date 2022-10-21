My demography screams “DeFi dude”.

30 y/o techie

Nerdy Jewish guy

Says “bro” unironically

But beyond the superficial stereotypes, my life story is basically a breathing monument to why DeFi should matter:

My country has a cash-economy and broken, corrupt central banks

Staying “banked” so I can freelance is a massive inconvenience

Pined for “crypto-anarchy” as a teen

Arrested for securities fraud at 19

My forum received donations in Bitcoin in 2011

I do Rust freelancing on Upwork, where DeFi contracts abound.

So what’s my problem? Let’s start with the (still good) criticisms that didn’t convince me.

I found these criticisms stale. “Of course cash-grab NFTs are lame, that’s like the least cool web3 idea!” I thought while reading Moxie’s blogpost. Thoughtslime seems stuck in a 2010 era knowledge of how crypto works. And /r/buttcoin... well, just go there. It’s a magical place.

The space polarizes into skeptics who hate anything to do with it and fanboys who are HODLing their pet coin to the moon. The infatuation and vitriol contrast against my reaction which tends to be “Huh, that’s kinda cool” at best versus “Meh, that’s lame” at worst. Maybe the most extreme voices bubble to the top of every comments section.

I know about basic progress in the space that makes Ethereum and Solana much less environmentally hazardous than the PoW coins of yore. And I’m not anti-crypto per se - I went through the interview process for Kraken and was offered a security engineering role that I seriously considered accepting.

And yet, even as someone who likes Decentralized Identity, has written smart contracts for money, and has played around on DAOs and made a penny or two via liquidity mining - I have no intention to invest seriously in DeFi or try to learn more about the space.

Here are my reasons.

Content > Infrastructure

Web 1.0 made it possible to publish and discover content

Web 2.0 made it easy

web3 makes it…?

The obvious answer is “decentralized” (even though it also doesn’t do that so much, per the Moxie article above). What I mean, though, is what it does for users of actual services. How does web3 and DeFi improve the usability of these services for the people who use them?

Instead of arguing how the user will benefit, web3 evangelists tend to argue why the user should accept a sacrifice in quality for moral benefits like privacy or freedom. It kinda reminds me of all the fediverse clones of social media apps. The argument is always the same - it’s slightly worse, but more moral. Even open source suffers this tendency. You also see it on Tor (it’s Reddit, but on Tor!)

Which is fine, and matters to a lot of people. Like if your code relied on infrastructure as a dependency, it might matter to you that you can audit it. I’m not even arguing that this isn’t important for social media.

I just mean that the benefit to the user experience (as in, the thing your service is actually supposed to do) is minimal and usually actually negative. So these things become a niche for hard-core digital freedom advocates and everyone else ignores them.

For things like web3 social to thrive, there needs to be some specific innovation that makes the social network way better for people who just want to connect, and the web3 infrastructure needs to somehow uniquely empower that.

Innovation in the wrong places

CeFi (or Centralized Finance, what DeFi types call the normal financial system) really is broken. Where I live, people receive remittances from relatives in the US and get a huge chunk bitten off by Western Union. Most jobs pay in cash, meaning that poorer people’s savings are hit harder by inflation. The banks themselves have terrible service, which they don’t care to change because of their government-enabled monopolies, won by owning corrupt officials in the regime.

Even if DeFi has problems, it’s hard to do worse than my country’s banking system. Yet the innovations offered by DeFi really don’t help all that much.

It’s about people and access, not protocols and control. I like privacy, anonymity, and decentralization. I’ve even mined my own XMR. However, it doesn’t solve the problems that CeFi has. The problem is abusive platforms colluding with corrupt states, not the underlying protocols. You could argue that the protocols enable the behavior of the platforms, but considering the relative centralization of most DeFi and web3 platforms (the Moxie article barely scratches the surface here), that’s hardly any consolidation.

As they say, you cannot always solve a social problem with a technical solution. I’d rather a good government fix the finance system than have a novel finance system try to route around a bad government. Maybe I just want too much.

FWIW Alyssa Rosenzweig of Asahi Linux fame makes a similar argument about the fediverse in The Federation Fallacy.

Passionate people in the space are all “investors”

According to the theory of Geeks, MOPS, and sociopaths, a scene is initially supported by geeks. When I look around in crypto, the only passionate people seem to be investors HODLing on to their pet coin, desperate for evidence that it will shoot to the moon.

I never see anyone saying “this is a great way for me to solve a problem in my life” or “I want to accomplish this goal using this”. It’s grift all the way down. Like the housing crisis of my childhood but kinda worse, since at least houses are actually useful.

I travelled to Guatemala a few months ago and found a shop that accepted Bitcoin. It turned out to be a travel agency who advertised their participation in crypto to attract Bitcoin Tourism. In other words, the investors, vendors, and customers are all the same people. There aren’t any users!

Plus, it’s not really an investment at all, is it? You have two kinds of people in the space investing:

True believes Gamblers

How many people are investing in these things for their potential to improve society, at this point? When I go on DeFi communities, I see gamblers and “investors” who separate these gamblers from their money.

The pitch for DeFi at this point feels like WallStreetBets without the fun and self-awareness.

This but instead of turtles it’s scams

Over the years, I have found some genuinely cool things that I believed in. didkit, for example. Yet even then, it falls into the same trap. Make identity slightly harder than logging in with social media accounts. But, with more of that sweet freedom that people supposedly care about!

That’s my gripe, man - when you login to a site with your Ethereum wallet instead of the Github login button, why? Because it’s easier? As if. We do it because it’s cool and eff micro$ucks. Which I agree with! But that won’t be enough to build the future of finance.

I’d love to see an incarnation of these ideas that does more to fix the parts of CeFi that are actually broken for billions of human beings. If you know of some good examples, please do let me know!