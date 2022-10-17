If you play around with your computer long enough, you will inevitably encounter C. Maybe you use dwm and need to write your config file…in C. Or you want to work on an optimized Python module…in C. Or a kernel driver, or Apache, or… well, you get the picture. The picture is even bigger than that, though.

Others learn C as part of a naive, heroic quest to “understand how computers really work”. Which, spoiler alert, is not gonna happen. But still. Learning about pointers and the heap and how data types are just names for adjacent bits in virtual memory and all that stuff - there’s something to it.

As the founder of StackOverflow puts it:

Heck, in 1900, Latin and Greek were required subjects in college, not because they served any purpose, but because they were sort of considered an obvious requirement for educated people. […] Are pointers and recursion the Latin and Greek of Computer Science? Joel Spolsky, The Perils of JavaSchools

The academic prestige of Latin and Greek underwent a steady, centuries long decline. Where do C and assembly fit on this map? We certainly aren’t in a Medieval University, where these topics were mandatory, but neither are we in a post-modern sociology class, where the classics are not only dead, but whose distant memory haunts our conscience.

Enough crap, here it is - if you follow these steps, you’ll know enough to be just bad enough at C to get by whenever you need to. Let the bibliography begin!

Beej’s Guide to C Programming

It’s straightforward and to the point. Oh, here’s the link:

https://beej.us/guide/bgc/html/split/

One note: the part about for loops has a small syntax error. I reported to the author, he said he’d fix it, but then he just never did. Other than that, though, this is a wonderful intro.

Beej’s Guide to Network Programming

I know what you’re thinking, still no K&R? Patience, grasshopper. This is the book that gets undergrads through their Unix network programming classes. If you’ve never had to fork() and accept() before, this guide is for you. The patterns learned in this book permeate every other networked program you’ll ever write - it’s something you can’t unsee.

Plus, it’s free: https://beej.us/guide/bgnet/

Beej has other guides that you should also check out. Moving on!

The C Programming Language, 2nd edition

On my 18th birthday, my girlfriend asked me to drive to Barnes & Nobles. She strolled in, then strolled out at a much faster pace. Then she handed me a copy of The C Programming Language, which she had just stolen (though at $80, it’s not clear who was robbing whom to begin with).

Thus began my love affair with a language I’ve used occasionally for over a decade, even though my career never really demanded it. Everyone will tell you to read this. They’re all right, just read it. Soak it in. Play around with the exorcises and try things out.

Programming from the Ground Up

The best software book I’ve ever read. If you read this, you will come out able to write practical programs in x86 assembly language, as well as C. I still occasionally hop on CodeWars just to do write some algorithms in NASM using the skills I learned from this book.

https://download-mirror.savannah.gnu.org/releases/pgubook/ProgrammingGroundUp-1-0-booksize.pdf

If you pick one book from this list to read, this should be your choice.

Why C instead of X?

If you feel called to the UNIX tradition and C and the art of Unix programming and so on and so on - well, you either do or you don’t. Look at this Node snippet:

$ node

> const recurse = () => recurse();

> recurse()

Uncaught RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded

Why does high level language like JavaScript reference low level memory concept like the stack?

If only you’d go a little lower, the intuition of how a function really just moves the stack pointer to create a local frame, and well, there’s only so much of the stack to go around, right?

Idk, just go for it!