I was in prison for 4 years in the United States. During my incarceration I wrote lots of code. Not through any cool “inmates learn to code” type program - I just used whatever I could. So here’s what that was like.

Caveat lector

Something to get out of the way: what was I arrested for? Was it something bad? Kind of. Mostly it was stupid (securities fraud). You see, inmates fall broadly into three categories: crazy, stupid, or evil.

Of course, there’s always that one normal guy on the yard named, like, Alan, who’s there for not paying taxes on his kid’s lemonade stand or whatever.

County Jail

Before you can go to prison, you have to “await trial” in jail (no one goes to trial, ever).

During jail I had access to nothing, so my tech life consisted of teaching other inmates Python. It’s surprisingly easy without a computer, maybe even better. I’d teach them to track the state of data on paper as we manually executed their code. I only taught the most basic language features: numbers and strings, conditionals, variables, lists, and loops.

I never encountered an algorithm for which that wasn’t enough. The only memento I have of this era is an alumni implementation of bubble sort:

Which may not seem like much! But remember back to when you were first learning to code, and what a monumental accomplishment that feels like when you figure it out by yourself.

I also taught a friend about Silk Road. He got out on house arrest and tried to check it out, but it had just been taken down! I still remember the mnemonic for the original Silk Road’s .onion address: Silk Road Visual Basic 5 Pizza (silkroadvb5piz3r.onion).

Beautiful prison

Prison is heaven compared to jail. No more eating identical soy slop every day. No more spending one hour a day “outside” in a small, concrete-walled cage. The basic education classes were all taught my inmates. There was an actual civilian teacher but he just sat in the corner doing his own thing.

I learned that one inmate actually wrote software for the education department to use in C#. This blew my mind. Then, one week later, I was moved to a higher security yard.

Scary prison

Goodbye C#. Goodbye lots of classes to choose from. Hello violence!

No more programming happened here, I just read, did math, and make friends. Although I was still in contact with my ex-girlfriend who had started studying CS at university, and we would send each other coding challenges via letters.

Private prison

For the last year of my time in the Department of Corrections I was transferred to a private prison. This is where the magic began.

After three years without touching a computer, I signed up for community college correspondence classes. This meant I could access a graphing calculator. Which was programmable. Me and one other person on the yard had a graphic calculator. No one cared or thought this was cool until I started programming games on it in TI-BASIC.

All the sudden, I had a gameboy in prison. Lots of other youngsters wanted to play it, which made it more fun to add features. Here’s the code for the very first TI-84 game I made, a simple implementation of Snake:

The real fun was getting to code. So I developed my own lisp, which I called Prison Lisp. I began in College Algebra, and worked my way through Trigonometry, Discrete Math, Calculus I & II. Eventually I ran out of math classes to take and just retook the same ones so I could keep the calculator.

Retaining this privilege while navigating the chaos of prison life involved Herculean tests of character that I don’t want to discuss here. Nevertheless, I hope you enjoyed this glimpse into my past.

Posdata

Coding was a small footnote in what was a crazy, surreal experience, full of stories. Prison is one of those experiences, like school and the military, that occupies a whole chunk of your soul forever after.

Phrack has this classic article on being a hacker in prison: How to make it in prison. As well as some info in the second part of Everything a hacker needs to know about getting busted.

What’s weird is that before prison, I programmed all the time. Yet when I got out, I was a much stronger coder. I think spending all day solving abstract problems on paper (or just in my head) made me a better thinker.

So if you’re looking for a way to get better at leetcode, there you go.